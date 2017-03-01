WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump Addresses Congress | LISTEN LIVE: WBZ NewsRadio 1030

Thomas, Celtics Overcome Cavs, James’ Triple-Double

By KYLE HIGHTOWER, AP Sports Writer March 1, 2017 11:04 PM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers

BOSTON (AP) — Isaiah Thomas scored 31 points, including a pair of go-ahead free throws, as the Boston Celtics outlasted LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-99 on Wednesday night.

Boston’s win overshadowed the seventh triple-double of the season for James, who finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Kyrie Irving added 28 points for the Cavaliers, who lost for the first time when leading at any point in the fourth quarter on the road.

The game also marked the third meeting this season between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference, and the first win by the Celtics.

Jae Crowder had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Boston, which led by three entering the fourth quarter before there were six ties and 10 lead changes in the final 12 minutes.

Deron Williams, signed by Cleveland earlier this week, scored four points in 24 minutes in his Cavaliers debut.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia