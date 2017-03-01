Phantom Gourmet: Great 8 Spots For Craft Beer & Good Food

Good beer tastes even better when served with great food. These are the 8 Greatest spots Phantom has found for craft brews, and hand-crafted food.

Brutopia

Cranston, RI

Brutopia in Cranston, Rhode Island is part brewery, part barbecue joint, and all fun. You can get it all here – from slow smoked meats, to deep fried treats, to burgers, nachos and more. All of it is great snacking food to enjoy when sucking back one of their own specialty brews. They have six beers exclusive to the restaurant, ranging from a pilsner to a chocolate stout.

Connect With Phantom: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

World of Beer

Cambridge

With a name like World of Beer, you had better bring it when it comes to your line up of brews. This Cambridgeside Galleria hot spot sure does, with 60 rotating taps and close to 500 varieties of bottles and cans from all over the planet. The food does not disappoint, with everything from brats boiled in Guiness, to beer can chicken.

Taphouse Grill

Hooksett, NH

Located in a strip mall in Hooksett, New Hampshire, New England’s Taphouse Grill is known for food that is tremendous in both size and taste, and for their love of beer. They even have a sophisticated beer-aging system, where customers can look through a window to see kegs aging, much like wine.

The Grill Next Door

Haverhill

The Grill Next Door in Haverhill is a cozy neighborhood restaurant that boasts made-from-scratch comfort food and lots and lots of beer, with over 36 world-class craft brews available on draft. Their selection of fries is just as extensive, offering spuds smothered with gravy, loaded up with bacon, jack cheese and sour cream, or topped with grilled chicken and barbecue sauce

Brewer’s Coalition

Newton

Brewer’s Coalition in Newtonville is a casual spot with high ceilings, big windows and a huge wooden bar at the center of it all. With an ever-changing lineup of beers, and a collection of bottles bordering the entire space, you can tell they love beer. Suds make it into many of the dishes, like a Beer Battered Cod Reuben or the Black and Tan Onion Rings coated in Guinness Stout.

Brewfish

Marion

Another Great 8 winner is Brewfish in Marion. Here they serve all the foods you love to pair with beer. There are perfect pizzas made with a beer based dough, and big beefy burgers that go great with a pint, but nothing beats a beer with a big plate of pulled pork nachos.

Brewer’s Fork

Charlestown

Brewer’s Fork in Charlestown has 30 craft beers on draft and dozens of wines to sip by the glass. You can trust there’s that perfect something to wash down whatever you might order, whether it’s Mussels steamed in cider, or crispy maple pork belly served over a bed of crunchy kimchi. Nothing pairs with beer quite like pizza, and here they are making some of the best around, like one topped with Cape Cod Clams, bacon, garlic, shallots and crumbled pecorino.

Julio’s

Westboro

Located on Route 9 in Westboro, Julio’s is way more than a liquor store. It’s an entertaining super-store, a snack shack, and a hot sauce lover’s dream. Most importantly, they have the biggest beer selection on the East Coast, where you can buy absolutely any style of brew you wish, and even customize your own six pack, so you can find some new favorites.

Watch Phantom Gourmet on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 and 11 a.m. on myTV38.