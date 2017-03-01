NightSide – President Trump Addresses Congress and the Nation

Weather Alert: Record Warmth, Storms Possible Wednesday | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

March 1, 2017 1:06 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – In his first speech delivered to a joint session of Congress, President Trump will lay out his plans and goals for his first term. The President has said he plans to “speak from the heart” about his priorities for the country. The agenda is expected to include a big increase in defense spending in an effort to beef up a military that President Trump has often described as “obsolete”, a “disaster”, and run by generals that have been “reduced to rubble”.

