Fire Tears Through Popular Haverhill Fitness Club

HAVERHILL (CBS) – A huge fire ripped through a popular health club in Haverhill overnight.
Firefighters were called to the Cedardale Health and Fitness Center on Boston Road around 2 a.m. and found flames tearing through the complex.
They were still dousing hot spots at sunrise.
“Everyone is safe! The Club was empty at the time of the fire, crews are responding,” the club posted on its Facebook page around 5:30 a.m.
There’s no word yet on what caused the fire or where it started.
The club will be closed Wednesday.