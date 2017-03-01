Dan Quinn On Falcons’ Blown Super Bowl Lead: ‘I Am Not Over It, I Don’t Think I Ever Will Be’

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Super Bowl LI is not even a full month old, but the NFL as a whole has already moved on to the 2017 season.

For Dan Quinn and the Atlanta Falcons, that’s proving to be a bit difficult. After all, the Falcons led the Patriots 21-0, and then 28-3, in the Super Bowl, and they appeared to have their first championship in franchise history all sewn up in the middle of the third quarter.

But then, of course, Tom Brady happened. And Dont’a Hightower happened. And James White happened. And all of a sudden there was red, white and blue confetti falling from the NRG Stadium sky. It was a nightmare for the Falcons and everyone else involved.

But, life goes on, and so on Wednesday, Quinn and his staff were at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, getting ready for next month’s draft.

As expected, Quinn was asked about his mind-set after that crushing loss.

“I am past it,” Quinn said, per Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald. “I am not over it. I don’t think I ever will be.”

Ouch.

“We got our ass knocked to the canvas,” Quinn added, per ESPN.

It is a confirmation of Quinn’s assertion just minutes after the game ended, when he said, “There is never going to be a way to get over the loss.”

Quinn said he has watched the game quite a bit, so there is at least some hope that at some point, it will begin to make sense to him.