Woman Struck And Killed Outside Acton Grocery Store

February 28, 2017 10:53 PM
Filed Under: Acton, FATAL ACCIDENT, Trader Joe's

ACTON (CBS) — Police are investigating the death of a woman Tuesday night in the parking lot at “Trader Joe’s” in Acton.

The driver of a SUV backed over the woman, killing her. The accident occurred around 7 p.m.

The victim, in her 60’s, worked at the grocery store, but it’s not clear why she was outside. The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now questioning the driver of the SUV, who immediately stopped after the accident.

So far, the driver is not facing any charges. The Middlesex County DA’s office, Acton Police and the State Police Accident Reconstruction team are involved in the ongoing investigation.

 

