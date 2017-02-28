WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump Addresses Congress | LISTEN LIVE: WBZ NewsRadio 1030

Rihanna ‘Incredibly Humbled’ By Harvard Humanitarian Award

February 28, 2017 9:29 PM
Filed Under: Harvard, humanitarian award, Rihanna

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — “So I finally made it to Harvard.”

She had fun with it, as always. But Robyn Fenty — far better known as mega-music star “Rihanna” — didn’t make it to Harvard with her voice. She made it with her heart.

“Her presence is able to inspire so many people from all around the world to be who they are and to appreciate where they come from,” Harvard junior Cengiz Cemaloglu said.

And for Rihanna, that’s Barbados, where she opened a state-of-the-art cancer diagnosis and treatment center in the name of her late grandmother — who taught her humility.

“My grandmother always used to say ‘If you got a dollar, there’s plenty to share,’ ” she said.

Indeed, Rihanna was honored Tuesday as Harvard’s “Humanitarian of the Year” for her charitable efforts, which began at age 18 with her “Believe Foundation” to help terminally ill kids.

Pop star Rihanna receives Harvard's Humanitarian of the Year award Tuesday. (WBZ-TV)

Pop star Rihanna receives Harvard’s Humanitarian of the Year award Tuesday. (WBZ-TV)

“I’m incredibly humbled by this, to be acknowledged at this magnitude for something in truth I’ve never wanted credit for,” Rihanna said.

Her celebrity is certainly overwhelming. Just a polite kiss made the Harvard dean a bit dizzy.

But way deeper, students told us that Rihanna had used her “star power” to take her health care and scholarship initiatives global.

“And I think what Rihanna does is that she brings that discussion outside of America. She says ‘Hey, let’s look at what’s happening in the rest of the world,” Harvard junior Jasmine Chia said.

Her simple advice to students: Start small.

“Our mission is to impact as many lives as possible. But it starts with just one, just one,” Rihanna told the crowd.

And then don’t expect anything in return.

“To me, that is a humanitarian,” Rihanna said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia