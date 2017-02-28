Report: Andrew Bogut Talking To Celtics Before Choosing Next Team

BOSTON (CBS) — Andrew Bogut will have his pick of contending teams to join once he becomes a free agent. The Celtics are reportedly among the teams that have a chance to sign him.

ESPN’s Marc Stein tweeted on Monday that Bogut will talk to the Celtics, Cavaliers, Spurs, and Rockets before choosing his next team. The former Mavericks big man is expected to clear waivers on Wednesday, less than a week after the Philadelphia 76ers acquired him in a trade then bought out his contract.

The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported on Monday that Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge had a “good talk” with Bogut and that Bogut is also expected to speak with head coach Brad Stevens. Sources told Himmelsbach that reports of Bogut’s decision to join the Cavs were “inaccurate” and that the Celtics are “very much in contention” for his services.

Despite the Celtics’ opportunities to speak to Bogut, Stein added that the defending champion Cavs are still considered the favorite among his potential suitors.

Andrew Bogut is expected to hold talks with Cleveland, San Antonio, Houston and Boston before choosing his next team, league sources say. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 27, 2017

Nether Calderon (Warriors) nor Bogut (Cavs considered the favorite among his suitors) can sign until after clearing waivers Wednesday. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 27, 2017

The 32-year-old Bogut averaged 3 points and 8.3 rebounds in 22.4 minutes per game with the Mavericks this season. His defensive presence and rebounding ability would be a welcome addition to a Celtics team in desperate need of a player with his skills.