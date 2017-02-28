President Trump’s Address To Congress: WBZ Analysts On What To Expect

BOSTON (CBS) – President Donald Trump will present his first address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the State of the Union-style speech will touch on tax reform, the Obamacare repeal and the president’s plans to rebuild the military, target gangs and allow for more school choice.

In WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s political roundtable Tuesday, Joe Mathieu asked Democrat Mary Anne Marsh and Republican Gene Hartigan what they expect to see and hear.

Marsh:

“I think the thing to look for tonight from the Democrats is what they say and do after the speech. I think during the speech, it would be a shame if any of them resorted to what Joe Wilson did when he stood up and called Barack Obama a liar, which was absolutely the low point in Congress since there were fights on the floor with canes. But, you see the kind of environment we’re in now and this last campaign was much rougher, much tougher, the kind of talk and actions and that’s continued through these 40 days. I mean Donald Trump has been in your face, punching pugilist throughout all this. And the last point is, as you hear the calls increasing, including Republicans, for an investigation into Russia you started to see the pressure on Donald Trump increase and he has not responded well.”

Hartigan:

“I think that one of the things that would help this whole situation is if certain people would start focusing on more of what needs to be done than what has happened and he has to stop being a bully with the media and at the same time the media has to stop harping on certain issues that they have been. So stop beating a dead horse. At the same time he has to stop standing up there saying, ‘This is my game, you’re not coming, you’re not coming, you’re not coming to the press conference. That’s ridiculous, it’s childish. It’s not needed and it’s not helping the country.”

