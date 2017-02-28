NightSide – Oscars Go with Shyamalan Twist

BOSTON (CBS) – Last night’s Oscars went pretty smoothly up until it came time to give the award for Best Picture. After taking a long pause and multiple looks at the card and envelope, Warren Beatty let his presenting partner Faye Dunaway take the fall as she happily announced “La La Land” as the winner. But there was a minor problem. Moonlight, not La La Land, won the Oscar for Best Picture. Movie maven and official NightSide Oscars Analyst Joyce Kulhawik checks in to give her take on an unforgettable ending to last night’s ceremony.
