Keller @ Large: A Message For Unbelievably Bad Drivers

BOSTON (CBS) – Maybe it was the balmy weather and the disappearance of the snow cover that brought all sorts of people who aren’t used to driving onto the roads around here.

Or maybe it’s just the new normal.

But in just the past week, I have encountered a lifetime’s worth of unbelievably bad driving. Not just the usual Boston-driver stuff: speeding, tailgating, cutting people off, ignoring stop lights and road signs.

There’s a new set of behaviors that are driving me insane, and in the likely vain hope that some of the perps will recognize themselves and listen up and even change their behavior, here is what I’ve been seeing.

• People stopping dead in the middle of the road to ponder their surroundings, with no apparent clue where they are going.

Folks, there is a handy tool you can use to avoid this sort of thing – they’re called maps. These are drawings that will show you the streets you will be traveling on, and if you consult one before you leave the house, you can learn your route in advance.

Many drivers now have GPS devices in their phones or cars that will TELL them where and when to turn. They’re easy to use and may save you from getting honked and yelled at.

• Drivers who cannot handle making a turn or parking in reasonably timely fashion.

You know the type – they put on their blinker, and with no apparent impediment in their way, they inch into their turn like they’re driving with a shallow bowl full of goldfish on the seat next to them. You know where you’re going – for gosh sakes, give it some gas and get out of everyone’s way!

I realize these are examples of a broader phenomenon – people without the slightest clue what they’re doing.

It’s just that when they’re doing it behind the wheel of a two-ton vehicle, it’s especially troublesome.

And it’s becoming an epidemic.

Listen to Jon’s commentary: