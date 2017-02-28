Man Arrested In Murder Of Wife In Cotuit

COTUIT (CBS) — A man has been arrested in the murder of his wife, the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office said Tuesday.
Christopher Fratantonio, 36, was charged in the killing of his wife, Mary Fratantonio, 35, in their Trout Brook Road home in Cotuit.
Police were called to the scene around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday after several 911 calls reporting a violent crime.
A cat also appeared to have been removed from the home.
Barnstable and State Police are still investigating and processing the crime scene.