Shoulder Soreness Keeping Hanley Ramirez From Playing First Base

BOSTON (CBS) — Hanley Ramirez’s transition to first base last season went much smoother than anyone could have anticipated.

Unfortunately this spring, he’s yet to see the field in a spring game due to soreness in his right shoulder.

“He doesn’t feel it as he swings, but the throwing is taking a little time to get going,” Boston manager John Farrell told reporters on Monday. “He has been [throwing], but it’s very controlled and at a short distance. We’re trying to build that up.”

Farrell said the injury hasn’t reached the point of concern just yet, with Ramirez on a similar throwing regimen as he was on last season when he was converting from outfielder to first base. He said there is no MRI scheduled for Ramirez’s shoulder, and the team hasn’t discussed the possibility of requesting Ramirez not playing the field when he heads to the World Baseball Classic with the Dominican Republic team on Friday.

The Red Sox hope to ramp up Ramirez’s throwing in the coming days, and he’ll be able to take the field for some game action soon enough. Until then, the slugger will be slotted in at DH with Mitch Moreland handling the duties at first.