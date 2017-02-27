Former Substitute Teacher Accused of Sexual Assault

SANDWICH (CBS) – A former substitute teacher for Sandwich Public Schools is accused of sexually assaulting a child.
Blake Rider, 37, was charged with multiple counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14.
Rider’s neighbors saw him as a respected and likable resident.
They were stunned to hear about the charges against the tree service owner.
Rider faces at least eight charges that date back to 2010.
The charges are not tied to his former employment as a substitute teacher.
The names and number of victims are unknown.