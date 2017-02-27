Tornado ‘Touched Down With A Vengeance’ In Conway

CONWAY (CBS) — A small town in Western Massachusetts is recovering after an EF-1 tornado cut a path of destruction through it Saturday night.

In Conway, which has a population of less than 2,000 and sits west of I-91 in Franklin County, a state of emergency was still in effect Monday and debris from falling trees still littered many roads and yards.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito was set to inspect the damage and recovery efforts along with Mass. Emergency Management Association officials Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Taunton said the tornado touched down in a small portion of Goshen, then lifted for several miles and touched down in Conway. There, it reached speeds of up to 110 mph, and had a path that varied from 50 to 200 yards.

In a report, National Weather Service surveyors said the twister “touched down with a vengeance” in Western Conway near Main Poland Road, in some cases snapping thick pine trees in half.

Conway Fire Chief Robert Baker told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker the storm was on the ground for about 5 minutes in Conway.

“It ripped down over the hill, and slammed into the church and a bunch of houses,” he said. “It destroyed six homes, and damaged about another dozen.”

All six homes are now listed as uninhabitable.

Chief Baker said he didn’t think there would be as much damage from the storm, but that the destruction in a part of town called Pumpkin Hollow, just south of Route 116, was intense.

Along Whately Road, which runs up to Route 116, there were trees down; a church was also damaged from the storm, and there were a few minor injuries.

“One gentleman at the house that was destroyed the most, him and his wife were trapped on the second story for a few minutes, and he had minor injuries to one of his arms,” Baker said.

Heidi Flanders lives about 100 yards from the tornado’s path. She heard the storm come through Saturday night.

“It sounded like wind and rain really loud, and a train coming right through my yard,” she said.

Her house was okay, but there was a lot of other damage–and trees brought down wires, littering her driveway with debris.

Flanders said she was surprised a tornado touched down near her house, considering it’s February and tornadoes weren’t in the forecast.

“My dog was going crazy, running back and forth across the house, and we were trying to figure out what was wrong with him,” she said. “But it just showed severe thunderstorms.”

A local school is closed today, while high school students, who attend a regional school, have an excused absence.

