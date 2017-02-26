Tornado Strikes Western Mass. Towns

BOSTON (CBS) — The National Weather Service said that an EF-1 tornado caused damage near the town of Conway in western Massachusetts Saturday night. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Conway is located in Franklin County. The tornado was also reported to have touched down in Goshen, Massachusetts, located in Hampshire County.
The twister struck between 7 and 8 p.m., according to the weather service.
An EF-1 tornado can pack winds of at least 86 and up to 110 miles per hour.
Several structures suffered damage, due to the storm.
This is the earliest tornado to ever hit Massachusetts. The prior earliest twister to hit the Bay State was March 1, 1966.