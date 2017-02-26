Fire Destroys Conference Room At State Police Museum

February 26, 2017 8:48 AM
Filed Under: Fire, Grafton, Massachusetts State Police

GRAFTON (AP) — Authorities say a fire has destroyed a conference room at the Massachusetts State Police Museum and Learning Center but galleries housing artifacts and exhibits suffered only smoke and water damage.

The fire at the museum in Grafton was reported about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. State police say it was contained to the second floor, mainly in the conference room. There were no injuries.

Firefighters at the scene of a fire at the Massachusetts State Police Museum. (WBZ-TV)

Firefighters at the scene of a fire at the Massachusetts State Police Museum. (WBZ-TV)

Artifacts and photographs from the department’s 151-year-history were in first floor display cases that sustained some smoke and water damage. Authorities say the items can still be viewed by the public.

State police say they’re “grateful beyond words” to firefighters who preserved the memorabilia.

The cause of the fire isn’t known and is under investigation. State police say a painting crew had been working in the building Saturday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia