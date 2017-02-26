WBZ4[1]
Boston Rally Urges Probe Into Alleged Trump-Russia Connections

February 26, 2017 5:23 PM
Filed Under: Boston, President Trump, Protest, Russia

BOSTON (AP) — Protesters in Boston are demanding an investigation into allegations that President Donald Trump’s campaign was in contact with the Russian government before the presidential election.

More than 200 people gathered at Boston Common on Sunday calling for an independent inquiry into the allegations, echoing a similar proposal by some in Congress.

The crowd that gathered to protest President Trump Sunday on Boston Common. (WBZ-TV)



Demonstrators chanted slogans, waved signs and heard from speakers who said the public deserves to know about any ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Some Democrats and Republicans in Congress have recently called for a special prosecutor to investigate whether Russia interfered with the election or was in touch with Trump’s campaign. Trump and his advisers have denied contacts with Russian officials.

Organizers of the Boston protest are planning a week of events to show support for an investigation.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

