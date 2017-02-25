Crash Leaves Tanker Truck Dangling From Highway Overpass

February 25, 2017 7:12 PM

WINDHAM, NH (CBS) – The driver of a tanker truck walked away with minor injuries after a crash left his rig dangling from a highway overpass in New Hampshire Saturday morning.

The truck smashed through a guardrail on I-93 north in Windham. The tractor trailer unit was up and over the guardrail and its engine had landed on North Lowell Road below.

The tanker normally would have been carrying dairy product but was empty at the time of the crash.

A tanker truck crashed through a guardrail on I-93 (Image from Windham FD)

A tanker truck crashed through a guardrail on I-93 (Image from Windham FD)

The truck’s fuel tanks were damaged and approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the highway and onto the road below.

Only one lane was open on the highway while crews cleaned up the fuel spill and removed the truck.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia