Crash Leaves Tanker Truck Dangling From Highway Overpass

WINDHAM, NH (CBS) – The driver of a tanker truck walked away with minor injuries after a crash left his rig dangling from a highway overpass in New Hampshire Saturday morning.
The truck smashed through a guardrail on I-93 north in Windham. The tractor trailer unit was up and over the guardrail and its engine had landed on North Lowell Road below.
The tanker normally would have been carrying dairy product but was empty at the time of the crash.
The truck’s fuel tanks were damaged and approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the highway and onto the road below.
Only one lane was open on the highway while crews cleaned up the fuel spill and removed the truck.
The cause of the crash is unclear.