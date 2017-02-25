Boston Marathon Runners Take Advantage Of Warm Temperatures

BOSTON (CBS) – Amazingly warm temperatures just doesn’t seem right in the month of February but Boston Marathon runners are loving it.

On Saturday hundreds of runners took full advantage of this unseasonably warm spring-like day. All morning runners were pounding the pavement, many dressed in Superhero outfits which were the theme, for this weekend’s training run.

“I couldn’t believe the forecast so I came in long sleeve stuff. This is a day for shorts and singlet but I couldn’t believe it,” runner Bill Widnall said. Widnall and his Dana Farber Challenge Team are running to find a cure for cancer and in memory of precious Matty Dubuc.

“Today is a beautiful day and it’s a superhero theme in honor of all of our superheroes especially mine, Matty,” Sandra Dubuc said.

Matty died of cancer when he was seven years old. “We all have the same goal to find a cure,” Dubuc said.

No matter if it is rain, snow, sleet or sunshine these runners say it’s not about weather but the cause.

“It’s amazing I come from Vermont so this sunshine for me I am very happy. And this says it all,” runner Lisa Marks said.