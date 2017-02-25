WBZ4[1]
Celtics @ 7: Was Standing Pat The Right Move At Trade Deadline?

February 25, 2017 4:09 PM By Adam Kaufman
Filed Under: 98.5 The Sports Hub, Adam Kaufman, Boston Celtics, Celtics at 7, NBA Trade Deadline

BOSTON (CBS) – The NBA trade deadline came and went, and the Celtics stood pat. Again.

For better? For worse?

“Celtics @ 7” host Adam Kaufman weighed in Saturday on 98.5 The Sports Hub in a special extended edition of the show.

Overall, it’s good Danny Ainge remained patient rather than overpay for a star in an effort to contend this season, but it would have been beneficial to add much desired help on the glass, as evidenced again Friday in a disappointing collapse in Toronto. Boston blew a 17-point first-half advantage.

Kaufman was joined by Celtics director of player personnel Austin Ainge to discuss the team’s approach to the trade deadline, what moves may happen in the offseason, the 2017 draft, and the hype surrounding 2016 first-round pick Ante Zizic, who’s currently playing overseas. He’s expected to come stateside next year.

Enjoy a full 80 minutes of non-stop C’s and NBA deadline reaction below!

Listen to this week’s full episode of Celtics @ 7

