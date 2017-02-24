WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

14-Month-Old Boy Dies After Being Hit By Pickup Truck In Mashpee

February 24, 2017 11:00 PM
Filed Under: Mashpee

MASHPEE (CBS) – A 14-month-old boy was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Mashpee Friday night.

The boy was hit on Coombs Lane just before 5:30 p.m. He was taken to Falmouth Hospital with “very critical” injuries and died a short time later.

A number of people were at a home on the Dead End Street for a party when one of them moved a pickup truck from one spot to another and somehow the child was hit.

Police say several people witnessed the accident. They say an acquaintance of the boy’s family was driving the truck.

An accident reconstruction team was at the scene late Friday night.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia