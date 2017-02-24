14-Month-Old Boy Dies After Being Hit By Pickup Truck In Mashpee

MASHPEE (CBS) – A 14-month-old boy was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Mashpee Friday night.
The boy was hit on Coombs Lane just before 5:30 p.m. He was taken to Falmouth Hospital with “very critical” injuries and died a short time later.
A number of people were at a home on the Dead End Street for a party when one of them moved a pickup truck from one spot to another and somehow the child was hit.
Police say several people witnessed the accident. They say an acquaintance of the boy’s family was driving the truck.
An accident reconstruction team was at the scene late Friday night.