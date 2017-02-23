Martellus Bennett To Twitter Critics: ‘All Of You Take A Paycut’

BOSTON (CBS) — Martellus Bennett tweeted on Tuesday that he hadn’t been giving free agency much thought, contrary to all the media and fan speculation circulating on the internet. On Wednesday, he took it to another level.

Bennett, apparently fed up with the speculation among media and fans on Twitter about his plans for free agency, took one Twitter user to task over a since-deleted tweet that questioned the Patriots tight end’s motivations.

“Patriots hand Martelius [sic] Bennett a Super Bowl. Bennett age 30 Gronk age 27. Bennett now wants more than Gronk’s $9 million for 2017,” the deleted tweet read, per screenshots from CSNNE. The user, who misspelled Bennett’s first name “Martellus,” soon found himself on the receiving end of the tight end’s Twitter smackdown.

Bennett continued with a series of tweets that criticized both fans and reporters who have speculated on what Bennett wants as a free agent. He especially dressed down those who have suggested that he should “take a pay cut” to stay in New England.

Everyone trying to guess what another man is thinking and projecting that into the world is irresponsible. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 22, 2017

Damn reports are like the people that talk during the movie trying to guess who the killer is. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 22, 2017

Ass-umptions. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 22, 2017

And stop @'ing me about taking less money. You take less money and your job? All of you take a pay cut hahaha. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 22, 2017

Another Twitter user then ostensibly accused Bennett of going on a Twitter rant just for attention. He dismissed that as well.

Then, in his own unique way, he told everyone to mind their business and worry about themselves …

… before concluding with a message of positivity.

Anyways I love you all. 🤗🤗 I hope you all get a raise today or tomorrow. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 22, 2017

Now that’s something that anyone can get behind.

Bennett is reportedly going to test free agency when the period begins on March 9 at 4 p.m. EST. Here’s what it might take for the Patriots to retain him – but, as Bennett made clear to everyone on Wednesday night, nobody really knows what he really wants except him.