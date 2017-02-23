Martellus Bennett To Twitter Critics: ‘All Of You Take A Paycut’

BOSTON (CBS) — Martellus Bennett tweeted on Tuesday that he hadn’t been giving free agency much thought, contrary to all the media and fan speculation circulating on the internet. On Wednesday, he took it to another level.
Bennett, apparently fed up with the speculation among media and fans on Twitter about his plans for free agency, took one Twitter user to task over a since-deleted tweet that questioned the Patriots tight end’s motivations.
“Patriots hand Martelius [sic] Bennett a Super Bowl. Bennett age 30 Gronk age 27. Bennett now wants more than Gronk’s $9 million for 2017,” the deleted tweet read, per screenshots from CSNNE. The user, who misspelled Bennett’s first name “Martellus,” soon found himself on the receiving end of the tight end’s Twitter smackdown.
Bennett continued with a series of tweets that criticized both fans and reporters who have speculated on what Bennett wants as a free agent. He especially dressed down those who have suggested that he should “take a pay cut” to stay in New England.
Another Twitter user then ostensibly accused Bennett of going on a Twitter rant just for attention. He dismissed that as well.
Then, in his own unique way, he told everyone to mind their business and worry about themselves …
… before concluding with a message of positivity.
Now that’s something that anyone can get behind.
Bennett is reportedly going to test free agency when the period begins on March 9 at 4 p.m. EST. Here’s what it might take for the Patriots to retain him – but, as Bennett made clear to everyone on Wednesday night, nobody really knows what he really wants except him.