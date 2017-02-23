WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

15-Month-Old Boy Dies At Possibly Unlicensed NH Daycare

February 23, 2017 4:40 PM
NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) – A 15-month-old died at a New Hampshire home that police are investigating as a possibly unlicensed daycare.

An ambulance was called to 131 Ash Street in Nashua on Wednesday afternoon, where a young boy was unconscious and not breathing.

EMTs began CPR upon arrival, but the child was taken to an area hospital and did not survive.

Several other children were in the building, known as The Kinder Garden, when firefighters and police arrived. They were checked out at hospitals as a precaution, but were all medically cleared.

Police later learned that the daycare may be operating without a license.

Nashua Police said they have been in contact with the state’s Child Care Licensing Unit.

An autopsy was performed on the child, but the results have not yet been released.

