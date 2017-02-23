Aly Raisman Says Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photoshoot Was ‘Empowering’

NEEDHAM (CBS) – Gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman says her head-turning Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot was “one of my favorite days of my life” in a new interview with People magazine.
The Needham Olympic athlete was featured in the 2017 issue that highlighted size and body diversity.
“[You] surprise yourself how comfortable you are when you’re shooting,” the 22-year-old told People. “I felt so confident, so strong, so feminine, and it’s an incredible feeling, because I feel like a couple of years ago I wouldn’t have had the confidence to do it.”
Raisman told interviewer and model Chrissy Teigen that even she has felt self-conscious about her body, specifically her “too muscular” arms. But the photoshoot helped.
“It’s so empowering to be out there and just, you have insecurities just like everyone else, your body’s not perfect, but you feel confident and beautiful,” Raisman says in the magazine.