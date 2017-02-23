Keller @ Large: Academy Award Predictions

BOSTON (CBS) – Before the heavy Oscar hype gets underway, I’m going to slip in my picks because I know you’ve been waiting for them.

So with apologies to Bill Murray from way back in the day on Saturday Night Live, here we go:

For best actor, the choice is Casey Affleck for “Manchester by the Sea,” Andrew Garfield for “Hacksaw Ridge,” Ryan Gosling in “La La Land,” Viggo Mortensen in “Captain Fantastic,” and Denzel Washington for “Fences.”

Denzel is one of my favorite actors, but he’s already won two Oscars, and I haven’t seen “Fences.”

In fact, the only movie here I have seen is “Manchester by the Sea,” so the Oscar goes to Affleck.

The best actress nominees are Isabelle Huppert in “Elle,” Ruth Negga in “Loving,” Natalie Portman for “Jackie,” Meryl Streep in “Florence Foster Jenkins,” and Emma Stone in “La La Land.”

I haven’t seen any of these movies, and while I do like Natalie Portman, I don’t care for biopics.

That should rule out Ruth Negga, but that’s actually the rare biopic I do want to see, so the Oscar goes to her.

Now, to the big one, best picture.

Since when did they start nominating virtually every movie released last year for best picture? OK, a slight exaggeration, but there are nine pictures nominated, and again, I’ve only seen one of them, “Manchester by the Sea.”

I’m interested in seeing “Hacksaw Ridge,” and I heard “Hidden Figures” and “Moonlight” were really good. But this is too important to guess about.

The best picture goes to “Manchester by the Sea,” with special honors to Casey Affleck’s Saturday Night Live skit about Dunkin’ Donuts.

And one last thing about Sunday night’s awards – Hollywood, we get it. You don’t like Trump.

Any chance you could stick to looking pretty and thanking the director?

