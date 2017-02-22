Robert Kraft Smacks Down Patriots Haters: ‘Envy And Jealousy Are Incurable Diseases’

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — If you’re a fan outside of New England, it’s hard to let go of the controversies that have attached themselves to the Patriots throughout their dynastic decade-plus run of dominance. It’s hard not to try and discredit their almost unprecedented accomplishments. It’s understandable.

However it’s also, for the most part, a case of clear petty jealousy. As a self-admitted Patriots fan, I know that I would probably feel a similar level of jealousy toward what the Patriots have compared to most other franchises in the National Football League. But I’d also be able to admit that they’ve been able to win what they’ve won since 2001 because of the ultra-rare combination of having the best quarterback and coach in the league on the same team.

They’re quite fortunate, yes. Patriots fans are quite spoiled, yes. But as a non-fan, you are also probably quite jealous. Both things can be true.

And that envy will simply never go away, will it? Patriots owner Robert Kraft knows that as well as anyone.

Kraft did a profile story with Andrea Kremer as part of HBO’s Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, which aired on Tuesday night, and spoke about the Patriots’ accomplishments since he bought the team in 1994. He understands that success will breed the kind of jealousy and resentment that has permeated fanbases – and even within rival organizations – around the league. It’s likely that some of that jealousy even exists in the league offices in New York.

At one point, Mr. Kraft threw a not-so-subtle haymaker toward those who constantly try to tear his team down.

“Envy and jealousy are incurable diseases. The haters still hate,” said Kraft. “And I understand it, and we’ll do our best to keep them in that position.”

Kraft insisted that he’s not going to hold a grudge against the league or anyone else over what happened to the Patriots during DeflateGate, as it would lower him to the same level of those who are always nipping at the Patriots’ heels. But like many people in this region, Kraft may never be able to get over what the league did to now-five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

“He’s just not the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL. He’s an amazing human being,” said Kraft. “And is genuine. And as nice as everybody thinks he is, he’s nicer. And to see anyone attack him as an individual or his integrity. And that just wasn’t fair.”

Ultimately, Patriots Nation should be able to get over the whole DeflateGate debacle, because the team has already gotten the best possible revenge by winning another two Super Bowls since the story broke. And they will be right back in the mix for No. 6 in 2017. There’s still no end in sight for the Patriots’ success – or other fans’ and teams’ jealousy.

That the Patriots received unprecedented punishments for their supposed “repeat offender” status – and at the same time, the Seahawks had a punishment reversed and received a mere warning for clearly, definitely being repeat offenders – is evidence enough of the envy that exists around the league. The only way to cure that disease is to beat the Patriots. The rest of the league has failed at that.

And until they do, the disease is indeed incurable.

Matt Dolloff is a writer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.