Dog Rescued After Falling Through Ice In Duxbury

DUXBURY (CBS) — A dog was rescued after it fell through the ice at a pond Wednesday morning, the Duxbury Fire Department said.
The golden retriever, named Kenny, was being walked near the pond at a bird sanctuary off Alden Street shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, when the owner let the dog off its leash.
The dog then ran off to chase ducks and geese on the pond, and got about 60 feet out before falling through the ice.
Duxbury Fire had some trouble finding the dog’s location in the heavily-wooded area, but eventually went into the pond with ropes, and had the dog out of the water in about 15 minutes.
Firefighters dried off the dog, which appeared to be fine, and the owner was left to decide if it needed veterinary care.