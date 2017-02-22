Father Charged In Death Of 7-Month-Old Daughter In RI

WARWICK, R.I. (CBS) – A father is reportedly being charged in the death of his 7-month-old daughter in Rhode Island.

Police were called to a home on Airway Road in Warwick around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the infant wasn’t breathing. She was rushed to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence where she died.

According to WPRI-TV, the girl’s father, 37-year-old Ryan Beeley, is now in police custody, charged with cruelty to or neglect of a child. Police would not confirm the relationship between Beeley and the child to WBZ-TV.

It’s still not clear what happened in the home, but investigators say the baby’s mother called 911 when she noticed her little girl wasn’t breathing. She was not home at the time of the incident, according to authorities.

Police told WBZ-TV there were no physical injuries to the child.

Beeley was initially taken to the hospital as well for a medical issue. According to WPRI, he apparently suffered a panic attack and was “traumatized by what happened.” He was moved into police custody around 1:30 a.m.

No one else has been charged at this point in the investigation.

Police told WPRI Beeley and the girl’s mother had been living together with the child in the home, but they are not married.

Beeley had reportedly been arrested 10 times between 2003-2013, mainly for domestic and drug issues.