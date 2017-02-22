WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Father Charged In Death Of 7-Month-Old Daughter In RI

February 22, 2017 6:44 AM
Filed Under: Rhode Island, Ryan Beeley, Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (CBS) – A father is reportedly being charged in the death of his 7-month-old daughter in Rhode Island.

Police were called to a home on Airway Road in Warwick around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the infant wasn’t breathing. She was rushed to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence where she died.

According to WPRI-TV, the girl’s father, 37-year-old Ryan Beeley, is now in police custody, charged with cruelty to or neglect of a child. Police would not confirm the relationship between Beeley and the child to WBZ-TV.

It’s still not clear what happened in the home, but investigators say the baby’s mother called 911 when she noticed her little girl wasn’t breathing.  She was not home at the time of the incident, according to authorities.

Police told WBZ-TV there were no physical injuries to the child.

Beeley was initially taken to the hospital as well for a medical issue. According to WPRI, he apparently suffered a panic attack and was “traumatized by what happened.” He was moved into police custody around 1:30 a.m.

No one else has been charged at this point in the investigation.

Police told WPRI Beeley and the girl’s mother had been living together with the child in the home, but they are not married.

Beeley had reportedly been arrested 10 times between 2003-2013, mainly for domestic and drug issues.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia