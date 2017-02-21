Severely Hypothermic Man Rescued After Clinging To Overturned Boat For 13 Hours

YARMOUTH (CBS) – A severely hypothermic boater was rescued after clinging to his overturned boat for nearly 13 hours.

Around 10 p.m. Monday a woman told Yarmouth Police that her boyfriend was overdue from a boating trip.

After finding the missing man’s truck and boat trailer in the area of Bass River and Smugglers Beach in Yarmouth, firefighters were called and conducted a search of the shore.

Simultaneously, rescue crews from the U.S. Coast Guard, Yarmouth Fire and several other departments launched boats into the water and the Coast Guard dispatched its helicopter.

Around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, crews spotted the man clinging to his overturned boat. The man, who was severely hypothermic, was rescued and rushed to an area hospital in good condition.

The boater told rescuers he was testing a small aluminum boat he had just bought, leaving around 11:30 a.m.

Around 3:30 p.m., the boat capsized, and he clung to it until he was rescued.

“A few more hours in the elements and the story would be much different,” the Yarmouth Fire Department said.