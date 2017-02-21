Report: Bulls ‘Have No Plans’ To Trade Jimmy Butler

BOSTON (CBS) — The Chicago Bulls have seemed to be in a state of confusion lately with regard to their direction as a franchise. Specifically, they’ve seemed to be up in the air regarding their franchise player, Jimmy Butler.

The 27-year-old small forward has been the subject of many trade rumors over the past year-plus, and his name was bandied about quite a bit over All-Star weekend just a few days ago.

However, according to a report on Tuesday, the Bulls don’t want to let him go, according to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.

Takes 1 blockbuster offer to change, but Bulls are rebuffing Butler inquiries/have told teams they have no plans to trade him, per source. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) February 21, 2017

Of course, it’s trade deadline week, so the spin and misdirection is coming from all angles. This report came around the same time as Bleacher Report noting that the Celtics “have reservations” about adding Butler, considering Isaiah Thomas has emerged as a leader on the floor for Boston.

As always, appetites for big trades can come and go during a week like this. But for now, the word is that folks should stop holding their breath for a Boston-Chicago mega-deal.