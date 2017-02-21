WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Keller @ Large: Intellectual Honesty Is Out Of Style

February 21, 2017 7:30 AM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Jon Keller, Keller At Large

BOSTON (CBS) – One of the worst moments of the Obama years in Washington was the administration’s disgraceful effort to mislead the American people about the murder of four of our own in Benghazi, Libya, including the US ambassador there.

It was the height of the 2012 presidential election, and Mitt Romney had been criticizing President Obama’s claims of major progress in stifling terrorism in that region. So when US officials, including then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, learned that the killings had been coordinated by an Islamic militant group, they couldn’t just tell the politically-embarrassing truth, but instead spread what they knew was a lie, that the attacks had been spontaneous violence by a mob enraged over an anti-Muslim video.

Republicans and plenty of non-partisans were outraged, rightfully so. Donald Trump raised the issue repeatedly during his campaign against Clinton.

So it’s almost beyond ironic that now-President Trump was caught the other day bolstering his political spin about a world under siege by violent refugees by repeating fake news about alleged violence in Sweden being promoted by – wait for it – a falsehood-riddled anti-refugee video.

Give an assist to right-wing propagandist Tucker Carlson for promoting the filmmaker and his discredited trash on his show, where it was seen and duly parroted by the president of the United States.

And Trump groupies who were so outraged over the Benghazi lie really should find a mirror, look in it, and ask themselves – how can I be outraged over that but shrug this off?

The truth is, you can’t if you’re going to be intellectually honest.

But is there anything more out of style these days than intellectual honesty?

Listen to Jon’s commentary:

More from Jon Keller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia