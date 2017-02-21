Badly-Burned Iraqi Boy Reunited With Family

February 21, 2017 5:38 PM
Filed Under: Dilbireen Muhsin, Iraq, Paul Burton, Refugee

BOSTON (CBS) — Separated by pain and politics and reunited by love and determination, a Yazidi family is full of smiles now that their 2-year-old badly burned son, Dilbireen Muhsin, is back in their arms.

“This is the happiest moment of my life,” said Dilbireen’s mother, Flousa Mushin. “I feel complete.”

Ajeel, Flosa, and baby Trump, reunited with Dilbreen. (Courtesy photo)

Dilbireen is in need of surgery to ensure his vision after he was hurt when a heater exploded in the Iraqi refugee camp where he was staying with his family after fleeing ISIS.

“The most important surgery is on his right eye, which can’t close right now,” said the boy’s father, Ajeel Mushin. “The longer we wait, the more irreversible damage, and he could go blind.”

Dilbireen was badly burned at an Iraqi refugee camp (Courtesy photo)

But that surgery had to be postponed, because Dilbireen’s parents were kept out of the United States because of President Donald Trump’s executive order. The surgery could not go forward without them present; they were scheduled to visit, but when the travel ban came out, their visas were revoked.

“It was the toughest thing in our life,” his Ajeel said.

U.K.-based humanitarian aid group Road to Peace rushed Dilbireen to Boston last year. For the group’s founder, Sally Becker, this reunion is overwhelming–but she says the family still needs a lot of support.

“Shriners are treating them free of charge, but we are responsible for transport and accommodations,” said Becker. “So if people want to help, donate to Road To Peace.”

Ajeel, Flosa, and baby Trump, reunited with Dilbreen. (Courtesy photo)

The family says Dilbireen will need to have ongoing care and surgery here at Shriners for at least a year.

They say has hard as this ordeal has been, they are forever grateful to everyone who has helped care for their son.

“It’s the happiest day of my life that my family so my baby can have his surgery and heal,” Flousa said.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Eric Kneipfer says:
    February 21, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Good thing we have a travel ban from Trump to protect us from people like this. (rolls eyes)

    Here’s an idea Trump: How about banning noted Wahadi extremists from Saudi Arabia, not refugees fleeing the same people we are fighting against, even if their skin is the same color?

    Reply | Report comment |

