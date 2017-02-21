Man Hit In Head, Killed In Brockton Apartment

BROCKTON (CBS) – A man has been charged with murder after police say he hit a person in the head, killing him early Monday morning in Brockton.
It happened at an apartment on Menlo Street just after 1 a.m.
Police said Michael Pircio hit William Porter in the head with “an object” after an altercation.
Another person in the apartment called 911 and Porter, 29, was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital where he died.
Pircio will be arraigned Tuesday in Brockton District Court on one count of murder, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.