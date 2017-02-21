Marblehead’s Shalane Flanagan Withdraws From 2017 Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) – Marblehead native Shalane Flanagan has been forced to withdraw from the 2017 Boston Marathon due to a back injury.
In a Facebook post, Flanagan said she fractured a bone in her lower back while training in the snowy weather in Portland, Oregon.
“I’m heartbroken that I will not get the opportunity to test myself against the greatest runners on the planet,” Flanagan wrote.
Flanagan added that she has “shed a lot of tears this past week” in reaching the decision.
A 4-time Olympian, Flanagan has run the Boston Marathon three times. She recorded the fastest time ever for an American women in the race in 2014.
“One thing I know is that marathoners are used to suffering and overcoming challenges. We come back to try again … and again,” Flanagan said.