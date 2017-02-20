Woman Dragged, Hit By Taxi On Mass Ave Dies

BOSTON (CBS) — A woman who was dragged by a car and run over by a taxi after a fight with another woman over the weekend has died.
Boston Police said that woman was 29-year-old Cusandra Webb of Dorchester.
They said Webb was riding in a car with Brianna Smith, 26, of Boston, when the two got in an argument. Webb got out of the car on Massachusetts Avenue–but Smith drove off as Webb was trying to get back in, and dragged her for about a block.
That’s when they say a taxi cab drove over her.
Police were called shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday, and found Webb suffering from life-threatening injuries in the intersection of Mass Ave and Pompeii Street.
She was taken to Boston Medical Center, where she died later Sunday.
Smith was arrested and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle) and operating under the influence of alcohol.