WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Teen With Autism ‘Devastated’ He Was Turned Away From Dance Due To Dress Code

February 20, 2017 6:31 PM By David Robichaud
Filed Under: Autism, David Robichaud, Max Bedard, Pelham NH

PELHAM, NH (CBS) – Max Bedard has a form of autism that makes wearing some kinds of clothes unbearable against his skin. His mother Michelle told WBZ-TV he wears sweatpants and sweatshirts every day.

So when the junior high student went to a semi-formal dance at his Pelham, NH school last Friday night, he was decked out in brand new sweats. But he never made it in the door.

According to Max’s family, the principal said he would not be allowed in with the clothes he had. Max’s mom says the teen was “devastated” and asked to come home.

The school department says they offered Max and other students who violated the dress code the chance to return with collared shirts.

But Michelle Bedard says her son was never offered that option until he was already home and by that time he was too humiliated and upset to think about returning.

Pelham, NH student wears shirt that says #MaxItMonday (WBZ-TV)

Pelham, NH student wears shirt that says #MaxItMonday (WBZ-TV)

Word of Max’s plight spread quickly on social media and on Monday many students, in a sign of solidarity with Max, wore blue sweatshirts that read #MaxItMonday

The superintendent insists Max was never sent home and says “miscommunication” led to the “unfortunate situation.”

More from David Robichaud
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia