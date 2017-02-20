Teen With Autism ‘Devastated’ He Was Turned Away From Dance Due To Dress Code

PELHAM, NH (CBS) – Max Bedard has a form of autism that makes wearing some kinds of clothes unbearable against his skin. His mother Michelle told WBZ-TV he wears sweatpants and sweatshirts every day.

So when the junior high student went to a semi-formal dance at his Pelham, NH school last Friday night, he was decked out in brand new sweats. But he never made it in the door.

According to Max’s family, the principal said he would not be allowed in with the clothes he had. Max’s mom says the teen was “devastated” and asked to come home.

The school department says they offered Max and other students who violated the dress code the chance to return with collared shirts.

But Michelle Bedard says her son was never offered that option until he was already home and by that time he was too humiliated and upset to think about returning.

Word of Max’s plight spread quickly on social media and on Monday many students, in a sign of solidarity with Max, wore blue sweatshirts that read #MaxItMonday

The superintendent insists Max was never sent home and says “miscommunication” led to the “unfortunate situation.”