One Arrested After Police Chase Ends In Middleboro

February 20, 2017 12:23 PM
MIDDLETON (CBS) — A driver is in custody after Massachusetts State Police say they led them on a chase through several towns on Cape Cod and in Plymouth County Monday morning.

The pursuit started on Sandlewood Drive in Barnstable around 9:30 a.m. when Barnstable Police tried to pull the driver of a red Hyundai over for having an expired license and no inspection sticker.

Barnstable Police said they broke off the chase after the driver took off on Rte. 28 toward Rte. 30 and Mashpee, then into Sandwich, where they hit a Sandwich Police cruiser.

The end of a police pursuit in Middleboro Monday. (WBZ-TV)

State Police were able to stop the driver by pinning them in on a ramp at Rtes. 44 and 495 in Middleboro.

Barnstable Police said the driver’s name did not match the registered owner of the car.

No injuries were reported as a result of the chase.

