Man Arrested After Chase, Standoff In New Hampshire

NASHUA, New Hampshire (CBS) — One man was arrested after New Hampshire State Police say he led them on a high-speed chase that ended in a standoff Sunday night.

Nicholas Santy, 27, of Littleton, New Hampshire, is charged with two counts of felony reckless conduct, two counts of disobeying a police officer, and resisting arrest.

Police said someone reported a reckless driver on I-93 around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

At #Nashua #NH PD after an overnight standoff. Happened on the Exit 3 off ramp on Rt3 S. Nashua PD says person in custody by ST PD #wbz pic.twitter.com/pPAwrpD11g — Ben Parker (@radiobenparker) February 20, 2017

When a trooper tried to stop the driver, they took off down I-93 Southbound to I-293, eventually getting on the F. E. Everett Turnpike.

The chase went from Concord to Nashua, at times reaching speeds of 100 mph.

While pursuing, police said they learned the driver, who they identified as Santy, may have been involved in unrelated crimes in northern New Hampshire. What those crimes were was not clear.

Pickup truck allegedly used in high speed #NH chase that ended in #Nashua is at State PD in #Bedford, suspect due in court tomorrow #wbz pic.twitter.com/INAC1eWt7g — Ben Parker (@radiobenparker) February 20, 2017

Nashua Police assisted state troopers by putting down spike strips near Exit 5. The white Toyota pickup truck finally came to a stop around Exit 3, and police said Santy surrendered shortly after.

The Exit 3 ramp was closed down for about two hours overnight.

Santy is currently being treated at an area hospital. He’s due to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Nashua District Court.