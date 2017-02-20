WBZ4[1]
Man Arrested After Chase, Standoff In New Hampshire

February 20, 2017 9:18 AM
Filed Under: Anna Meiler, Concord, Nashua, New Hampshire, Police Chase, Standoff

NASHUA, New Hampshire (CBS) — One man was arrested after New Hampshire State Police say he led them on a high-speed chase that ended in a standoff Sunday night.

Nicholas Santy, 27, of Littleton, New Hampshire, is charged with two counts of felony reckless conduct, two counts of disobeying a police officer, and resisting arrest.

Police said someone reported a reckless driver on I-93 around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

When a trooper tried to stop the driver, they took off down I-93 Southbound to I-293, eventually getting on the F. E. Everett Turnpike.

The chase went from Concord to Nashua, at times reaching speeds of 100 mph.

While pursuing, police said they learned the driver, who they identified as Santy, may have been involved in unrelated crimes in northern New Hampshire. What those crimes were was not clear.

Nashua Police assisted state troopers by putting down spike strips near Exit 5. The white Toyota pickup truck finally came to a stop around Exit 3, and police said Santy surrendered shortly after.

The Exit 3 ramp was closed down for about two hours overnight.

Santy is currently being treated at an area hospital. He’s due to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Nashua District Court.

 

