Father Paralyzed In 2013 Arborway Crash Dies

BOSTON (CBS) – A father who was paralyzed after a crash in Jamaica Plain in 2013 has died.
Kevin Cellucci, a married father of three, was driving his pick-up truck on the Arborway when a speeding SUV hit him head-on. He was paralyzed and unable to speak or walk.
The SUV driver, 20-year-old Nikolas Papadopolous, insisted another driver caused him to swerve but he was convicted of negligent operation. A passenger in Papadopoulos’ SUV was also paralyzed.
Cellucci was in the courtroom as Papadopoulous apologized and pleaded for leniency. The judge sentenced the younger man to one year in prison and 2,000 hours of community service.
Papadopolous served his time and is now out of prison.
The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office told WBZ that the medical examiner will review Cellucci’s death and will use that information to assess the case.