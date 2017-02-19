Live Batting Practice Brings Change Of Pace For Red Sox At Spring Training

BOSTON (CBS) – Nearly a week into spring training the Red Sox have turned the page without David Ortiz in uniform.
And Sunday, the team had their first live batting session in Fort Myers.
New acquisition Chris Sale took to the mound along with reigning American League Cy Young Winner, Rick Porcello, and David Price.
For the first time in nearly 10 months, Pablo Sandoval was in the batters box.
The Red Sox open exhibition play Thursday night against Northeastern University.
They begin Grapefruit League play Friday against the New York Mets. On Monday we will officially be six months away from Opening Day when the Sox host the Pirates at Fenway Park.
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Mike Sarge Riley with WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche