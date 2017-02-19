Pet Parade: MSPCA At Nevins Farm

BOSTON (CBS) — Two dogs up for adoption from the MSPCA at Nevins Farm were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.
Lucky, a cairn terrier, and Daisy, a treeing walker coonhound, are a matching pair. They’re a little bit older, but they’ve got a lot of love and a lot of life left in them!
They’re healthy, and are good with cats, dogs, and kids.
Normally, the facility doesn’t try to send dogs home in pairs–but Lucky and Daisy have such an attachment that they’d like to keep them together.
If someone wants to bring home this dynamic duo, they can visit Nevins Farm in Methuen on weekends from 12-4 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday from 12-5 p.m., or visit MSPCA.org/Nevins.