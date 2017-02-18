Mass. Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries When Snowmobile Collides With Car

JEFFERSON, N.H. (CBS) – A collision between a car and a snowmobile left a Massachusetts man with life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon.
Phillip Mumley, a 47-year-old from Georgetown, was operating his snowmobile near Route 115 in Jefferson, New Hampshire when the snowmobile crossed the road and collided with a Toyota Camry just before 3:30 p.m., State Police said.
Mumley had to be flown to a hospital in Lebanon. The driver in the Camry was not hurt.
The crash is still under investigation. Anyone who has more information or may have witnessed the collision is asked to call police at 603-846-3333.