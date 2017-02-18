Celtics @ 7: Who Will Boston Target At The Trade Deadline?

BOSTON (CBS) – The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, and the Celtics have been attached to … everyone.
So, what will Danny Ainge do? Is a Nets pick up for grabs? Avery Bradley? Marcus Smart? Will the C’s target a franchise star or a complementary piece to add rim-protection, rebounding, or shooting?
“Celtics @ 7” host Adam Kaufman addressed those topics and a number of others on Saturday’s show on 98.5 The Sports Hub with CBSBoston.com beat writer Brian Robb and the team’s radio analyst Cedric Maxwell.
The group debated the pros and cons of a number of players who’ve been linked to the Celts in trade talks, the value of having Brad Stevens, his coaching staff, and Isaiah Thomas at All-Star weekend from a recruiting standpoint, and they even discussed Glen “Big Baby” Davis’s comments about former Boston coach Doc Rivers being overrated.
