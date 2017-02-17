Craft Beer Company Offers Paid Leave For Parents Of New Puppies

COLUMBUS, OHIO (CBS) – Most workplaces offer paid leave for new parents, but how about for new puppy owners?
The Scottish craft beer company BrewDog now has puppy parental leave. Those bringing home a furry friend can have a paid week off to take care of the new dog.
“Puppy Parental Leave will support nervy canines and their owners alike in those all-important first few days,” BrewDog says.
And after that, employees are welcome to bring their pets to work.
“Having dogs in our offices makes everyone else more chilled and relaxed,” BrewDog says.
The brewer believes it’s the only American company to offer paw-ternity leave.