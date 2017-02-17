NightSide – Would A Border Tax Work?

February 17, 2017 1:01 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Donald Trump has said many times over the last year and a half that he will make Mexico pay for the border wall. After Mexico’s government stated they would do no such thing, President Trump has reportedly considered using a border tax on Mexican goods to reimburse U.S. taxpayers for the cost. Critics of this plan say that this could be potentially devastating to the Mexican economy, and would ultimately pass the cost along to U.S. consumers anyway. Stephen Moore, senior economic contributor for FreedomWorks and one of President Trump’s top advisors on economic issues, talks with Dan about this potential plan and what he hopes to see from the President over the next few months.

Originally broadcast February 16th, 2017.

