Mazz: Why Red Sox Will Really Miss David Ortiz

BOSTON (CBS) — Consistent left-handed power hitting is among the rarest commodities in baseball, and it’s very difficult for a team to succeed in Major League Baseball without it.
And so, aside from the obvious loss of production that comes with David Ortiz’s retirement, the Red Sox are going to be missing a left-handed thumper in the middle of the lineup.
But, as Tony Massarotti points out, there is some reason for optimism. Mookie Betts, Dustin Pedroia, Xander Bogaerts and Hanley Ramirez all posted above-average OPS figures against right-handed pitching last season, which provides an indication that perhaps the Boston offense will be able to weather the loss.
However, as Mazz notes, once it gets to October and they have to face an elite right-handed pitcher like Corey Kluber, the absence of Ortiz’s left-handed bat could spell trouble.
Watch Mazz’s video above!