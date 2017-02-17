LOOK: Claude Julien Sports Montreal Canadiens Gear For First Time In More Than A Decade

BOSTON (CBS) — The head coach of a hockey team doesn’t always fill practice rinks with fans. But Montreal’s always been a bit different.

And so on Friday afternoon, fans packed the Canadiens practice facility for a chance to catch a glimpse of Claude Julien returning to the Canadiens. The visual appeal of watching a man coach a hockey team might not exactly rise to the level of being called a “spectator sport,” but that didn’t stop the fans from coming out in droves.

Standing room only for Claude Julien's first practice. pic.twitter.com/pdpHnqayE2 — Fluto Shinzawa (@GlobeFluto) February 17, 2017

Fans are 6-7 deep at Bell Complexe Sportif to watch beginning of Julien's second tour of duty with #Habs. And it doesn't start for a bit. pic.twitter.com/4fLauabhzC — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 17, 2017

There is zero parking left at the #Habs Bell Sports Complex, and the amount of people trying to catch a glimpse is insane. #TSN690 pic.twitter.com/0aDSqJqJfS — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 17, 2017

TVA Sports and RDS are both doing live TV coverage of #Habs 4 pm practice in Brossard with new coach Claude Julien pic.twitter.com/hPxa5CTqCn — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) February 17, 2017

Huge crowd @ 1st practice of new Habs coach Claude Julien pic.twitter.com/LeYnPWBmLf — Kirill Karpov-MTL (@MatchTvMontreal) February 17, 2017

And though Claude became an integral part of the Bruins organization for 10 years, his appearance Friday in the Bleu, Blanc et Rouge showed just how quickly allegiances can change in professional sports.

Claude is already rolling four lines. pic.twitter.com/Bsw2ffhZv1 — Fluto Shinzawa (@GlobeFluto) February 17, 2017

New #Habs coach Claude Julien on the ice in Brossard #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/BKJrMscmgW — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) February 17, 2017

Claude Julien takes part in his first practice as Habs head coach. LIVE coverage NOW on @TSN690 https://t.co/COWciCX0Yh (h/t @amandacstein) pic.twitter.com/pKJJtUKPrH — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) February 17, 2017

New head coach of the #Habs, Claude Julien having a word with one of his assistants Dan Lacroix pic.twitter.com/eUkLSLArzX — Kyle Bukauskas (@SNkylebukauskas) February 17, 2017

Julien coached the Canadiens from 2003-06, his first head coaching job in the NHL, so it’s not entirely a new image. But still, after spending 10 years in Boston and becoming the franchise’s all-time winningest coach, the image is a bit jarring in Boston.