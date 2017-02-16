Winchester Man Recovering After Fall From Roof

BOSTON (CBS) – The family of a Winchester man has started online fundraising page after he was seriously injured while clearing snow off the roof of a house.

Jonathan See was at least 20 feet off the ground on top of a home in Bedford when he slipped and landed on a paved walkway.

His family says he suffered a broken wrist, broken femur, broken ankle and fractured vertebrae.

See, who works as a landscaper, will most likely be out of work for several months.

It’s not clear yet how serious his back injuries are.

See’s brother-in-law, Jason Raposa, who was working with Jonathan when the accident happened, says the outpouring of support so far has been amazing.

He added that the two men knew the job was dangerous but needed the work to “make ends meet.”

See and his girlfriend have a 7-year-old daughter Lily, and another baby on the way.

Lily told us she’s going to make a teddy bear for her father to help him feel better.