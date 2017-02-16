Student Arrested With Loaded Gun Inside Dorchester School

BOSTON (CBS) – A Dorchester high school student was arrested Thursday after a staff member found a loaded gun in his backpack.
Police were called to Jeremiah E. Burke High School after the 17-year-old student was found in possession of a 7.65 caliber Deutsch Werk handgun.
The gun was loaded with one bullet.
The student was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession on ammunition, and unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device.
In a message to families, the school district thanked staff and police for ensuring no one was put in danger.
“It is everyone’s responsibility to keep our school safe,” the alert said. “If you have any knowledge of potential safety threats, please contact us immediately.”